If you're a fan of Elon Musk and Twitter, Tesla offers the job of your dreams

January 20, 2021

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

There are those who spend a good part of the day monitoring the activity of their idols on Twitter . If you're one of those people, you might be interested in Tesla's new vacancy. The work consists of monitoring the mentions of Elon Musk in said social network and directing the requests of his followers to the corresponding departments.

Despite his busy schedule, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX tries to maintain contact with his customers and fans through Twitter . In fact, a few days ago he replied to a tweeter who sent him the same message 154 times .

Being the first or second richest person in the world (depending on the day and time you check the ranking), Musk receives millions of messages daily. Therefore, it is impossible for you to follow up on all complaints and suggestions regarding Tesla products.

In order to better track these mentions, the company is recruiting new remote customer service personnel . Its function will be to detect the requests addressed to its CEO on Twitter, and channel the most relevant to the respective area.

Btw, critical feedback is always super appreciated, as well as ways to donate money that really make a difference (way harder than it seems) - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2021

By the way, critical comments are always highly appreciated, as well as ways to donate money that really make a difference (much harder than it sounds), "Elon Musk wrote on Twitter on January 7.

In the vacancy, posted on the electric car company's website, it says that "Tesla's support specialists handle various customer issues while providing world-class customer service ."

The job description says that candidates must "meet Tesla's measures of excellence, perform other tasks and assignments, including administrative and special projects ." They also emphasize that they "are the vanguard and the face of the brand" , so "they must maintain a level of professionalism that exceeds the expectations of our customers ."

Applicants only need to cover basic requirements such as having "a reliable internet connection and a quiet work space free from interruptions ." They also ask for a year of experience in telephone customer service, adaptability, criteria for solving problems and a taste for teamwork, which is essential.

For its part, Tesla offers benefits such as major medical insurance, dental and vision plan, paid vacations, childcare, employee discounts and "other financial benefits ."

And you, did it make you want to apply for the position?