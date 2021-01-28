Amazon

Amazon wants to hire 3,000 workers destined for areas related to programming, finance and among others

The e-commerce giant will expand its technology hub in Boston to include new corporate and tech jobs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Amazon wants to hire 3,000 workers destined for areas related to programming, finance and among others
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Amazon is looking for 3,000 more employees for the Boston area, this to support the divisions of Alexa, Amazon Web, Services, Amazon Robotics and Amazon Pharmacy , according to what was announced by the company. The posted hires will double the company's payroll at its technology hub in Boston.

The expansion involves a new lease of a 17-story, 630,000-square-foot office tower owned by WS Development on One Boston Wharf Road.

Amazon has had a remarkable growth, given that it depends on shipments by mail, which have progressed in times of pandemic, where people prefer to make their purchases online and receive their package at their doorstep, in order to to avoid coronavirus infections.

The 33-acre Boston Seaport initiative location will incorporate workspaces, innovation labs and mixed-use common areas for Amazon employees and is expected to be complete by 2024. It will also include retail stores, among other things.

New jobs include tech roles in software development and artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as corporate non-tech positions in product management, human resources, finance, and more.

Since 2010 , Amazon has created more than 20,000 jobs in Massachusetts and invested more than $ 6.2 million in the Massachusetts economy. Currently, the company has more than one million workers, of these 800 thousand are in the United States.

In case you're interested: GameStop shares soar on Wall Street because of Reddit

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

Amazon Will Buy Wondery to Expand Its Influence in the Podcast Market

Amazon

Meet the Antennas of Project Kuiper, the Amazon Project That Will Compete With Elon Musk's Starlink

Amazon

Jeff Bezos' Amazon Could End Up Bankrupt for These Reasons, According to Specialist