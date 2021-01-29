Free Webinar | Feb 22: How To Manage a Successful Business During Challenging Times

January 29, 2021 1 min read

It would be an understatement to say that 2020 was a challenging year. It was a year that tested entrepreneurs, like you, in ways that they have never been tested before. So how is it then, that some entrepreneurs found success and growth during these unprecedented times? Find out during this webinar!

Whether you’re managing a remote team, a single-person operation, or anything in between, tune in to learn how to expertly navigate moments of uncertainty. Judy Smith, a crisis management expert and entrepreneur, has seen it all and will share her experiences, as well as tips and advice on:

-Keeping your team engaged and motivated during difficult times

-Turning into learning experiences

-Hiring

-And much more

About the Speaker

For more than 25 years, Ms. Judy Smith has counseled presidents and world leaders through global crises, advised Fortune 50 CEOs through complex challenges, and helped manage the reputations of some of the world’s highest-profile individuals. In 1993, she founded Smith & Company, a strategic advisory firm considered to be one of the top crisis firms in the world, that has offices in Washington D.C., Los Angeles, New York and London.