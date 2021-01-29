Tesla

PHOTOS: Elon Musk Shows Us the Redesign of the Tesla Model S

The businessman boasted that Cyberpunk 2077 can be played in the car.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
PHOTOS: Elon Musk Shows Us the Redesign of the Tesla Model S
Image credit: vía Tesla México

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Tesla presented the images of the redesign of the Model S Plaid , one of its electric cars, and Elon Musk did not hesitate to tweet about it. The tycoon explained that the car can be purchased from February.

The founder of the automotive company commented that this is the first car produced that reaches 60 mph (almost 100 km / h) in less than two seconds. On the company page they specify that the car will be able to reach 100 km / h in 2.1 seconds and its maximum speed is 322 km / h.

Image: via Tesla Mexico.

The car will have no gear sticks and has a rectangular steering wheel similar to that of an airplane. It also features a completely redesigned second row of seats “with additional legroom and headroom. plus a folding armrest with integrated storage and wireless charging ”.

Image: via Tesla Mexico.

Those who decide to buy the car will also be able to play video games and will have a central cinematic 17-inch screen with a resolution of 2,200 x 1,300 pixels that can be tilted from left to right.

“Up to 10 teraflops of processing power enables in-car gaming on par with the newest consoles available today. The compatibility with the wireless controller allows you to play from any seat ”, it is explained on the page.

Image: via Tesla Mexico.

Other features

The Model S Plaid also features Bluetooth, wireless and USB-C fast charging for various devices. On the other hand, it has a sound system with 22 speakers and 960 watts with active noise cancellation.

Image: via Tesla Mexico.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tesla

If You're a Fan of Elon Musk and Twitter, Tesla Offers the Job of Your Dreams

Tesla

Tesla Outperforms Facebook's Market Value for the First Time

Tesla

Tesla could include Apple Music and Amazon to its cars