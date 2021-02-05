News and Trends

Senate Votes to Clear Way for $1,400 Stimulus Checks

The U.S. Senate approved a budget resolution to allow passage of President Joe Biden's coronavirus stimulus bill.
Image credit: Robert Alvarez/EyeEm | Getty Images

1 min read

The US Senate passed a budget resolution paving the way for Congress to approve President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.

The resolution allows Democrats to pass the stimulus bill without GOP support, but compromises are still being sought with Republican senators. On one bipartisan proposal, senators voted 99-1 in favor of excluding wealthier households from receiving stimulus checks. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., cast the only no vote. Biden is pushing for $1,400 stimulus checks, while Republicans want $1,000. 

Read more updates on Business Insider.

 

