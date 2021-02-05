Senate Votes to Clear Way for $1,400 Stimulus Checks

February 5, 2021 1 min read

The US Senate passed a budget resolution paving the way for Congress to approve President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion bill.

The resolution allows Democrats to pass the stimulus bill without GOP support, but compromises are still being sought with Republican senators. On one bipartisan proposal, senators voted 99-1 in favor of excluding wealthier households from receiving stimulus checks. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., cast the only no vote. Biden is pushing for $1,400 stimulus checks, while Republicans want $1,000.

Read more updates on Business Insider.