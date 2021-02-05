Coronavirus

Restaurant closing hours are extended and shopping centers and department stores reopen in CDMX

These measures will be available from next Monday, February 8
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Until now , Mexico City restaurants could operate outdoors until 6 in the afternoon. However, at the press conference on Friday, February 5, Eduardo Clark , general director of Digital Government of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation, reported that the closing hours will be extended until 9:00 p.m.

This measure will be available as of next Monday, February 8, the official also emphasized that it will continue to be only outdoor service. "As of Monday they will be able to operate until 9:00 p.m., it is an extension with respect to 6 in the afternoon ... If it is important that you know that for this week that begins on Monday it is still only outdoor service," Clark explained.

Image: Claudia Sheinbaum via YouTube.

He recalled that establishments can use the sidewalk, the public highway, but that they have to register on the corresponding page. This as measures of the "Reactivate without Risking" program.

Department stores and shopping centers

On the other hand, the official announced that department stores will be able to reopen their doors using all preventive health measures that reduce the risk of contagion in these spaces. Among the standards that must be met are:

  • The use of face masks.
  • Capacity of 20% and one person per family.
  • Hours of operation from Tuesday to Sunday 24 hours a day with Monday off and a dwell time of 30 minutes.
  • Restaurants and fast food areas with open-air service only, those that do not count may only operate to take away.
  • They must establish mechanisms for online sale and pick up in parking lot.
  • Mandatory implementation of QR codes in establishments for employees and customers.
  • Weekly 20% tests to floor sellers.

