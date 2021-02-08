Elon Musk

Elon Musk Plans to Write a Book About Tesla and SpaceX

The tycoon broke the news on his favorite social media platform.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Elon Musk Plans to Write a Book About Tesla and SpaceX
Image credit: Getty Images vía BI

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

As is common for the billionaire, he announced his upcoming projects through Twitter after two days of "being absent ." In a message on the social network, Elon Musk wrote that "It is time to tell the story of Tesla and SpaceX", followed with "From Earth and Mars", in addition to "Lessons learned", in a third.

Among his millions of followers asked him if the enigmatic messages referred to him wanting to write a book, Musk wrote that he did.

Another user suggested a podcast, but this idea "is not so easy" according to the owner of Tesla. This is because it requires reviewing two decades of intense work, in addition to your old notes, emails and texts. Wow, go back to when you started your entire entrepreneurship process.

However, this is not the first time Musk has thought of a book. In 2019, he argued that his early life might be worthy of a book one day, but that doing so would alienate him from his work at SpaceX, Tesla and Neuralink.

Although we do not know how he will take some time to write it, since he runs various companies and is known for working 85-100 hours a week and sleeping only 6 hours a day.

If this project is achieved, it would be the second biography of Elon Musk, only it is from his words. The first was published in 2015 by journalist Ashlee Vance, entitled " Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX and the search for a fantastic future ."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Elon Musk

"MBA Graduates May Be Good at PowerPoint, But They Don't Know How Things Work," Elon Musk Says

Elon Musk

Neuralink Could Begin Testing Human Brain Implants This Year, Says Elon Musk

Elon Musk

This Is How Elon Musk Knows a Candidate Is Lying in a Job Interview