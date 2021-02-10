Starlink

You Can Now Request Starlink, Elon Musk's Internet, in Mexico

In this way you can pre-register to obtain the service.
You Can Now Request Starlink, Elon Musk's Internet, in Mexico
Image credit: vía Starlink.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Elon Musk's Starlink satellite Internet project will be available in Mexico. To do this, you must carry out a pre-registration, with which the company will verify if your area is within those that its service will cover.

When entering the official Starlink page, placing an email and selecting the area, in this case Mexico City, a form is displayed to pre-order the Internet.

Image: Capture via Starlink.com

Likewise, a message appears advising that the company will cover this area (Mexico City) at the end of 2021 and that availability is limited.

“Starlink is targeting coverage in your area by the end of 2021. Availability is limited. Orders will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, ”the page reads.

On the other hand, the cost that appears on the website is $ 99 (approximately 1,986 Mexican pesos). The company also specifies that by making the payment the user accepts its deposit terms and Starlink privacy policy.

Image: capture via Satarlink.com

Similarly, he explains that making the deposit does not guarantee the service and that the $ 99 is fully refundable.

