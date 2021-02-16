Techstars & Western Union Accelerator convene Latin American fintech startups for their 2021 acceleration program

February 16, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Techstars together with Western Union are looking for Latin American startups that want to create the financial products that the world needs, and have announced the start of the call for their acceleration program that will be carried out remotely during 2021.

This program for fintech startups is led by mentors and takes place in 13 weeks, in which it is possible to connect entrepreneurs with up to 100 of the best Fintech mentors within the Western Union ecosystem and other recognized experts worldwide.

In addition, it offers consulting on fundraising issues, including a week with investors where projects with around 50 Venture Capital are introduced within the Techstars network. On average, each startup that has been part of this program has raised more than a million dollars of investment, representing a total market capitalization of more than 63 million dollars in its category.

In 2021, the third cohort of this program will be developed, which will select 10 startups at an early stage, preferably with an MVP ready to go to market. The program will kick off on July 19 remotely, with the possibility of spending the last weeks at Western Union headquarters in Denver, Colorado.



Elle Bruno, Managing Director Techstars & Wester Union Accelerator. Photo courtesy.

“We are specifically interested in Latin America because it is the region where entrepreneurs with incredible ideas are emerging; In addition, Western Union has a strong presence there, so we seek to continue to gain more traction by supporting initiatives that seek to revolutionize the way money is moved in the United States and emerging markets, ”says Elle Bruno, Managing Director of Techstars & Western Union Accelerator.

Applications will be open until April 7 , 2021 . For more information, you can visit the official site of Techstars & Western Union Accelerator.