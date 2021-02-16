The effects of climate change will be worse than those of the pandemic: Bill Gates

February 16, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

"Climate change is more difficult to solve than a pandemic, but if we don't, the negative effects will be much worse," says Bill Gates in an interview conducted by El País .

The Microsoft co-founder is pleased that interest in this topic has not waned despite the pandemic. He also declared that in its recovery plan the European Union plans to allocate 35% of its funds to climate change.

According to the billionaire, carbon emissions are increasing and in the future will be the product of basic services, in the same way he affirms that although "there is much talk about reducing electricity consumption" that is not the appropriate solution to reduce emissions to zero.

What is the solution?

The philanthropist explains that reducing energy consumption can be useful to reduce carbon emissions, "but the only way to achieve that goal is not to drive less, but to drive a zero-emission car."

In this part, he adds that he knows that for poor nations resources such as aviation fuel, steel, and cement are necessary for their economies to grow and replacing them is not something viable if it involves a large increase in price.

For this reason it will be necessary to innovate so that green energy is also accessible to poor nations.