Cybersecurity

Cybercirminal "Joker" Withdraws With $ 2 Billion In Bitcoins

The hacker operated the largest stolen card data trading site on the dark web.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Joker's Stash trading site for stolen credit and debit card data from the dark web has permanently ceased operations. As reported by Forbes ,
the owner of the page known as " Joker " would withdraw 2 billion dollars in bitcoins if he is not caught by the FBI or Interpol.

Joker's Stash started operations with stolen card data in 2014, as well as a cryptocurrency laundering service. It recently announced that it will shut down its servers and backups and will never reopen.

The "Joker" had announced that it would halt operations on February 15, but according to financial crime analysts at Elliptic , the page has stopped operations since February 3, leaving many users without being able to get paid.

The page made its money by charging deposit fees for converting Bitcoin to dollars and taking a commission on all stolen card transactions. With this data, Elliptic analysts based their calculations to determine how much money the "Joker" would retire with.

The hacker said goodbye to the other criminals saying ironically that "all the money in the world will never make you happy and that" the most valuable things in life are free.

