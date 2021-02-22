A Designer Created Fake Verification Badges By Imitating the Twitter Popcorn Icon

February 22, 2021 3 min read

Before wanting to compare something online, you have to verify if it is real or just a joke ...

Sometimes things are not as they seem. As evidenced by “the entrepreneurship” of a San Francisco artist, Danielle Baskin , by trolling people trying to sell Twitter's blue verification badges, that is, popcorn. These would be placed outside the homes of opinion leaders, athletes, and famous actors to let everyone see how important they are.

It all started when Danielle made a tweet that went viral almost immediately, announcing the new service. "Now you can get a verified badge shield for your Bay Area home, whether you're an influencer, a public figure, or represent a brand," it reads.

You can now get a Verified Badge crest on your Bay Area home if you're an influencer, public figure, or represent a brand. https://t.co/SyoURdSGe7 pic.twitter.com/H1Sz3gwBdL - Danielle (@djbaskin) January 30, 2021

Additional comes the link from the page bluecheckhomes.com , (yes, it exists). In it, those interested are asked to enter their names and all their social network accounts that they manage. After qualifying for the badge, all that remains is to pay the modest $ 3,000 setup fee so everyone knows how special you are.

Who can apply

According to the page, the people who can apply are “homeowners who are prominent executives, opinion leaders, influencers, authors and journalists representing prominent organizations, including companies, brands, non-profit organizations and media. communication ”, among others.

Image: Bluecheckhomes.com

But that's not all, in addition to verifying that “you are special”, the interested parties must also be willing to present proof that the property is theirs.

In a short time, what started as a joke ended up attracting so many people that Danielle had to add a section that explained what it really was. "If you thought this was a full service, research what you read on the internet!" , it reads on the site.

According to SFGATE “… Baskin, the San Francisco artist behind the joke, had no idea that the website she designed to support the fake service would receive so many requests, all hoping to get a shield of her own”.

“I did what I thought was mediocre Photoshop work,” explains the designer. In addition, it emerged as a satire that transfers the decorative symbols of Victorian houses that they boast as a sign of wealth and importance of who inhabited it to modern times.

Image: Bluecheckhomes.com

Undoubtedly, the artist made a joke quite credible in today's vanity culture, who has the most followers or the best social networks is "more important" than other people around him.