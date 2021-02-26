Entrepreneur calls

Venture Day Open to All Govtech Startups in Latin American

How can technology help cities improve their decision-making process to respond to the needs of citizens?
Venture Day Open to All Govtech Startups in Latin American
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In order to promote the GovTech ecosystem in Latin America and give visibility to Govtech solutions in the region, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the IE Public Tech Lab have organized a GovTech Venture Day open to all startups in the Govtech ecosystem. of Latin America .

GovTech Venture Day is a virtual event and startup competition where local governments can identify solutions to their current challenges. In this edition, the IDB seeks solutions to the challenge of data-driven decision making. How can technology help cities improve their decision-making process to respond to the needs of citizens?

Of all the applications received, five finalists will be selected who will present their solution and explain their proposals to the IDB Network of Cities and to the innovation and investment ecosystem of the regions. The winning startup will qualify for the final round of selection at this year's South Summit and will be invited to Pitch on the IE Stage during the South Summit, in addition to winning an acceleration program prior to the event.

