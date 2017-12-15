7 Ways for Entrepreneurs to Enjoy Life Outside of Work

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Business life can leave us with many personal satisfactions, but it could also, if we are not aware, make us fall into a vicious circle in which we focus all our being and energy to work and forget to enjoy life.

It is understood that each person has their own definition of success and happiness, however, I have given myself the task of developing some concepts that could help us to remind ourselves of important things in our existence, since in the end we are here to enjoy life .

1. Thank

A few months ago I had the opportunity to listen to a talk by an excellent speaker who calls himself “Café”, since his name is Carlos Alberto Fernández Echenagucia. One of the concepts he used in his presentation was: "Your biggest problem is someone else's biggest dream ." He gave the example of a person who had many problems at work: “Perfect… what great pressure that you have problems at work, but really THANK YOU that you have that job, because there is someone who would give anything to get out of unemployment and be in your shoes with all your problems ” - said Café in his talk.

Any situation in our life, no matter how tragic it may seem, has someone somewhere in the world who would be willing to change places with you. That is why we should complain less and be more grateful for what we have in our life, showing gratitude. Being grateful will undoubtedly help us to enjoy it more.

2. Avoid stress

A recent study from Harvard Business School and Stanford's Graduate School of Business reveals that job stress kills 120,000 people each year in the US alone. That is why it is extremely important, first, to recognize when you suffer from chronic stress, identify what causes it and take "action on the matter." In my case, I have 3 important stress medications: Exercise, meditate, and listen to music. Try one of these or another that helps you reduce stress in your life.

3. Live in the present

It is common for "life to go away" thinking about what we have to do in the future and that does not allow us to enjoy the present. It is important to realize that we are in the "here and now" and if we do not enjoy the everyday and small things in life, in the future we will regret it. My way of seeing this is that we are here primarily to enjoy the journey. For this reason, I believe that we should seek to carry out activities that we like to do and that we enjoy more frequently.

Try to “schedule” time to do those things that you like the most, either individually (practicing a sport, enjoying a hobby, etc.) or accompanied by your family and / or friends.

4. Learn from failure

The past can also play a blackmailing role in our degree of happiness. The human being, for some reason, is often too demanding with himself and can be the most rigorous judge. My advice here is to try to see mistakes and failures as learning rather than self-limiting for our present, and of course, for our future. We must learn from mistakes and not be mortified by them, in order to have a happier and less stressed life.

5. Keep death in mind

Steve Jobs gave a speech to students at Stanford University in 2005 and spoke of death: “When I was 17 years old, I read a quote that said something like: If you live each day as if it were your last, one day you will have the reason. It marked me and since then, for the last 33 years, every morning I have looked in the mirror and asked myself: If today was the last day of my life, would I want to do what I am going to do today? And if the answer was "No" for too many days in a row, he knew he needed to change something. Remembering that I am going to die soon is the most important tool I have found to help me make the big decisions of my life ”.

In this sense, thinking about death made Jobs live his life intensely. My learning from this experience is that many times we think that we are eternal and we do not give ourselves the opportunity to live life. If you really think about it, we are ALL going to die one day, so let go of the fears and enjoy , that's what we come to.

6. Have attitude

We definitely cannot control everything that happens to us in life. What we can choose is the personal attitude we take in a given situation. We can choose to defeat ourselves or we can choose to view the situation in a positive and optimistic way. That IS in our control; not the rest.

That is why a large part of happiness lies in our mind and not outside it, since it will depend a lot on the attitude we take in life situations, which will allow us to enjoy our time to a greater or lesser degree. here.

7. Help others

In my opinion, I believe that one of the ways to obtain happiness in life is by providing it to others. The satisfaction of having the opportunity to help someone is truly enjoyable. I'm not just talking about the money side, but many other ways we can help. You can choose to help someone close or someone completely unknown. If we pay attention, there will always be someone who needs our help. Helping is an infallible source of satisfaction and happiness.

My conclusion is that there is no total and complete formula to be happy; what does exist is the decision we make ourselves whether or not to be happy. No one will be able to decide for you about your happiness more than you. Whoever decides to be happy will succeed.