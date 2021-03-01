Schedule change

When Does Daylight Savings Time Start in 2021?

The 2021 summer schedule will start in a few weeks and will last just over six months.
Image credit: RODOLFO BARRETO vía Unsplash

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The time change seeks to help save energy by taking advantage of natural daylight and has been implemented in Mexico since 1996.

When does daylight saving time start in 2021?

Image: Ocean Ng via Unsplash

In Mexico, the 2021 summer schedule will begin on April 4 at 2 in the morning and will end on the last Sunday in October at the same time in the morning.

Is the clock fast or slow?

Image: Lukas Blazek via Unsplash

On April 4, you will have to advance your clock one hour. We recommend doing it from Saturday, April 3 at night so that you wake up with the new schedule. Remember that your electronic devices make the change automatically.

Where will the schedule adjustment take place?

Image: Laura Chouette via Unsplash

The time change will apply to most of the states of the country with the exception of Quintana Roo and Sonora, which for economic and tourist reasons do not adhere to this adjustment.

