Zoom

Zoom's CEO Just Gave Away $6 Billion Worth of His Shares

A spokesperson for the company said that the decision was part of Eric Yuan and his wife's estate plan.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Zoom's CEO Just Gave Away $6 Billion Worth of His Shares
Image credit: Eric S. Yuan vía Twitter/Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Eric Yuan, the CEO and founder of Zoom, a video-calling platform, recently transferred approximately 40% of his shares to anonymous people.

The shares assigned by the executive had a combined value of $6 billion (approximately 126,190,800 Mexican pesos as of March 10, 2021) at the close of the stock exchanges on Friday, March 5.

This information was released through a government document, which did not specify the name of the recipients.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the transaction was recorded as two gifts of nearly 9 million shares each to unspecified recipients and from two trusts of which Yuan and his wife are co-trustees.

Following the news, the video-conferencing firm's shares rose 10.03% to $ 342.11 each on the NASDAQ on Tuesday, March 9.

The Chinese-born businessman founded the company in 2011. In a statement, a spokesperson for the platform commented that this decision was part of Yuan and his wife's estate plan.

The video communications company reported $882.5 million in its fourth quarter of 2020, compared to an estimate of $811.8 million by some analysts.

Image: Grace Rivera

Prior to this stock transaction, Yuan was Zoom's largest shareholder with a 15% stake in the value of the company and around 40% in the firm's voting power.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Zoom

This Is How You Can Use the Zoom Kitty Filter for Your Video Conferences

Zoom

Zoom Aims to Raise $ 1.5 Billion Through New Stock Sale

Zoom

Zoom Earned More In 3 Months Than All of Last Year