Google

Google Announces New Perk to Help Hotels Impacted by Pandemic

Hotels will no longer have to pay the search engine in order to appear in booking links found underneath Google's Hotel Ads.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview: Ultimate Guide to Google Ads

Get a glimpse of how Google’s marketing resources and strategies can help you grow your business’s digital reach.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Thinking ahead, Google introduced a new policy on its travel platform Google Travel in which hotels and travel companies can now appear for free in booking links.

This means that the beneficiaries will not have to pay the search engine for the transactions carried out by travelers.

Users will be able to explore, flights, hotels and vacations, and will have the opportunity to reserve and pay for their accommodation without incurring a cost per transaction for the hotels or places that travelers choose for their accommodation.

All of this seems to be aimed at boosting the tourism industry once travel is safe again. In a statement, the company explained that, when travel is resumed, it will be essential that people can find the information they need to easily contact online travel agencies.

The multinational company explained that they have long helped travelers find accommodation by offering hotel booking links through Hotel Ads, and that both users and partners have found it quite useful.

For this reason, they are now “enhancing this experience” by allowing hotels and travel companies around the world to appear for free in these booking links, starting this week.

“For all hotels and travel companies, this change provides a new, free way to reach potential customers. For advertisers, free booking links can extend the reach of existing Hotel Ads campaigns,” Google explained in the statement.

Who will be the beneficiaries of this new Google Travel strategy?

Those who already participate in the Hotel Pricing API and its advertisements do not need to take any additional action to appear in the free booking links. Likewise, they commented that any hotel or travel company is eligible to participate through their Hotel Center account.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Google

You Can Now Schedule Your Google Messages to Be Sent Whenever You Want. Here's How.

Google

3 Reasons Google Keeps Getting It Right and How You Can Stop Getting It Wrong

Google

Google Opens a News Platform in Australia