Google to Invest $7 Billion, Creating Thousands of New Jobs in the U.S.

March 19, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai announced that the technology company plans to invest 7 billion dollars to expand its network of offices in the United States, which would create 10,000 new jobs in the country.

The largest investment would go to California, where the technology company would invest a billion dollars. However, this action would include the extension of the technology company in 19 other US states, according to Pichai.

Sundar Pichai. Image: Reuters via Business Insider

Currently, Google has a presence in 26 states and its parent company, Alphabet, has 135,000 employees around the world. According to the CEO, this action is intended for the company to be part of the economic recovery after the COVID-19 crisis.

Although it is important to note that Pichai had announced an investment of $10 billion in an expansion of offices and data centers in February 2020. However, COVID arrived and, later, the hiring was reduced and expansion plans stopped.