Do you have a business idea, but don't know how to start? Incubate your idea online. There is a scholarship for you

March 20, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you have a business idea, but don't know how to start? Create the business plan of your company, from the proposal that makes you different to the financial plan and creation of your product or service.

iLab in alliance with Citibanamex support you to become part of the new generation of entrepreneurs. How? Through a six-week 100% online incubation program.

This is more than just online training. It is your step-by-step guide to starting a successful business from scratch.

If you already have an idea you just have to share it in a video and you could be the next winner of a place in the last generation of the online program Incubate your idea to make it come true .

The Citibanamex & iLab alliance created a scholarship fund to support young entrepreneurs and women entrepreneurs so that they can start their own company through a business incubation. In this way you can save up to 15,000 pesos and you will only pay a registration of 800 pesos.

You will learn to:

Design your business model.

Create creative solutions.

Understand your customer.

Build your product or service.

Say why you are different.

Add clients and followers.

Make your business profitable: financial statements and plans



Photo: Envatoelements

Admission process