Business Ideas

Do you have a business idea, but don't know how to start? Incubate your idea online. There is a scholarship for you

If you are one of those who still believe that a good business starts with a good idea, apply your idea to the last generation of the Incuba program to make it come true.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Do you have a business idea, but don't know how to start? Incubate your idea online. There is a scholarship for you
Image credit: Envatoelements

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you have a business idea, but don't know how to start? Create the business plan of your company, from the proposal that makes you different to the financial plan and creation of your product or service.

iLab in alliance with Citibanamex support you to become part of the new generation of entrepreneurs. How? Through a six-week 100% online incubation program.

This is more than just online training. It is your step-by-step guide to starting a successful business from scratch.

If you already have an idea you just have to share it in a video and you could be the next winner of a place in the last generation of the online program Incubate your idea to make it come true .

The Citibanamex & iLab alliance created a scholarship fund to support young entrepreneurs and women entrepreneurs so that they can start their own company through a business incubation. In this way you can save up to 15,000 pesos and you will only pay a registration of 800 pesos.

You will learn to:

  • Design your business model.
  • Create creative solutions.
  • Understand your customer.
  • Build your product or service.
  • Say why you are different.
  • Add clients and followers.
  • Make your business profitable: financial statements and plans


Photo: Envatoelements

Admission process

  1. Record a video pitch of maximum 3 minutes in which you tell us your story: what do you do? What are your plans in six months? What business idea would you like to develop and why? How Did the idea come up? Have you tried to develop it before? What are the challenges you have faced to carry it out?
  2. Fill out the online admission form. Apply here .
  3. Once the form is filled out, the selection committee will review it and they will contact you to give you your result.
  4. If you are selected to be part of the program, you must make a one-time registration payment of 800 pesos.
  5. After making the payment, they will send you the accesses to start the program on March 22, 2021 at 5:00 pm.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business Ideas

What to Do If People Laugh at Your Idea

Business Ideas

10 Post-Pandemic Opportunities to Grow Your Business in 2021

Business Ideas

5 Simple Valentine's Day Business Ideas