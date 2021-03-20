Do you have a business idea, but don't know how to start? Incubate your idea online. There is a scholarship for you
Do you have a business idea, but don't know how to start? Create the business plan of your company, from the proposal that makes you different to the financial plan and creation of your product or service.
iLab in alliance with Citibanamex support you to become part of the new generation of entrepreneurs. How? Through a six-week 100% online incubation program.
This is more than just online training. It is your step-by-step guide to starting a successful business from scratch.
If you already have an idea you just have to share it in a video and you could be the next winner of a place in the last generation of the online program Incubate your idea to make it come true .
The Citibanamex & iLab alliance created a scholarship fund to support young entrepreneurs and women entrepreneurs so that they can start their own company through a business incubation. In this way you can save up to 15,000 pesos and you will only pay a registration of 800 pesos.
You will learn to:
- Design your business model.
- Create creative solutions.
- Understand your customer.
- Build your product or service.
- Say why you are different.
- Add clients and followers.
- Make your business profitable: financial statements and plans
Admission process
- Record a video pitch of maximum 3 minutes in which you tell us your story: what do you do? What are your plans in six months? What business idea would you like to develop and why? How Did the idea come up? Have you tried to develop it before? What are the challenges you have faced to carry it out?
- Fill out the online admission form. Apply here .
- Once the form is filled out, the selection committee will review it and they will contact you to give you your result.
- If you are selected to be part of the program, you must make a one-time registration payment of 800 pesos.
- After making the payment, they will send you the accesses to start the program on March 22, 2021 at 5:00 pm.