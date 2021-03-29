Books

12 Books to Help Refresh Your Marketing Strategy

These books from Entrepreneur Press can help you boost your marketing game.
Spring is all about renewal, dusting off our old ways of doing things and looking forward to making positive changes both for ourselves and our businesses. Refreshing your marketing is one of the best ways to give your business a boost this spring. To help you do that, we’ve curated a list of books that will help you rethink your marketing--and we’re offering them at 60% off the retail price for a limited time when you use code MARKET2021 at checkout in our Entrepreneur Press store. Check out these great titles:

The Naming Book, by Brad Flowers. Coming up with a name for your business is hard--but it shouldn’t have to be. Branding expert Brad Flowers gives you a step-by-step guide to finding the best name for your business.

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising by Timothy Seward. Welcome to the Amazon jungle. If you want to get your product noticed, putting some ad spend toward Amazon advertising is your best bet.

No BS Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing, second edition by Dan S. Kennedy and Kim Walsh Phillips. How do you reach customers on social media without wasting time? Millionaire maker Kennedy and Walsh Phillips show you how to convert every like and share. 

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business by Kim Walsh Phillips. Are you ready to tap into Instagram's booming network of 600 million viable customers? From cross-platform branding and marketing advice to practical blueprints for funneling followers, this guide unlocks the secrets successful entrepreneurs use to drive sales directly from Instagram.

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business by Jason R. Rich. With over 1.3 billion users, YouTube is one of the most popular ways to reach your customers. This is the video marketing blueprint you need to create videos and leverage YouTube's tools to help spotlight your business.

The Content Marketing Handbook by Robert W. Bly. Content remains king. Shouldn’t your marketing get the royal treatment? This book offers tons of strategies and tips to help you build a powerful content strategy. 

Ultimate Guide to Link Building by Garrett French and Eric Ward. Building and hosting a website is only the start of your online marketing strategy. To really get traction, you need to master the power of link building. French (along with wisdom from the late Eric Ward) shows you how to create a masterful linking strategy that gets you in front of more customers. 

The Digital Marketing Handbook by Robert W. Bly. This is the third Bly book we have on the list, and for good reason. No one knows marketing better, especially when it comes to coordinating your digital marketing strategy with print. Trust us--you need this one. 

Guerrilla Marketing on the Internet by Jay Conrad Levinson. The Father of Guerrilla Marketing, Jay Conrad Levinson, changed marketing forever when he unleashed his original arsenal of marketing tactics for surviving the advertising jungle on a shoestring budget. And now he shows you how to beat the odds by applying the same tactics to your online marketing. 

Ultimate Guide to Local Business Marketing by Perry Marshall and Talor Zamir. With Google, Yahoo!, and Bing returning local businesses as results on more than a billion daily searches, Google Ads expert Perry Marshall and lead generation expert Talor Zamir introduce you to the basic framework behind a successful local SEO campaign.

The Direct Mail Revolution by Robert W. Bly. Direct mail is bigger than ever, and combining with a digital marketing platform can take your business to the next level. Marketing guru Bob Bly shows you how to get the best of both. 

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising by Richard Stokes. As the founder of leading digital intelligence firm AdGooroo, search advertising authority Richard Stokes is in a unique position to reveal what's going wrong and provide solutions to fix it. Using proven strategies from today's search advertising elite, discover how to drive more traffic to your site, dramatically increase click-through rates, steal impressions from competitors, boost your conversions and increase your sales.

Sale runs March 28 through April 3 at the Entrepreneur Press store. Use code MARKET2021 to save 60%!

