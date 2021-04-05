VIDEO: Despite the pandemic, health is still a limited right, says Juana Ramírez

April 5, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Entrepreneur en Español's motto is "Project what you are" because we believe that we all have the potential to be successful, high-impact entrepreneurs if the talents we already have are given the right support. That is why during the month of March we celebrate the Women who Inspire in Mexico to remember the importance of 8M in the struggle of female entrepreneurs around the world.

On this occasion we spoke with Juana Ramírez , founder of the Sohin health support company , and who took the presidency of the Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico (ASEM) for the period 2020-2022, replacing Ulrick Noel.

Juana shared with us what the prospects are for entrepreneurs in 2021 and 2022 in the face of the new normal and what role SMEs led by women should play in the economic reactivation of Latin America.

"It is very hard. In effect, the pandemic has affected mostly women. The crisis has shown many things, among them that we continue to be a vulnerable group because we work mainly in service companies and with the reduction of jobs we have reduced our employment opportunities "said the SOHIN founder in conversation at Entrepreneur Masters.

To see the complete chara, you just have to play the video at the top.

Phrases of a woman passionate about health

During her talk, Juana left us some phrases that can inspire you on your entrepreneurial path. Which is your favorite?

On female leadership

"The simple fact of seeing a woman as the head of an organization already inspires. It makes others say 'And why not me?'"

On female participation in the economy

"When women participate in the labor market, poverty in a country is reduced by up to 30% because that money goes directly to three fundamental things: health, education and food."

On daily inspiration

"It is worth being passionate about. Every day counts and life deserves to be lived in dignity, from the first moment a baby is born until the last moment of the life of a terminal patient."

About the healthcare industry

"Health continues to be a limited right and there is a long way to go so that we can all have access to the tools to take care of ourselves."

On doing due dillgence

"Many entrepreneurs start their projects in the informal sector and then tell the story backwards. We admire entrepreneurs who pay formal taxes because they create formal jobs."

