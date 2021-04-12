Do You Have a Toxic Boss? Here's How to Tell.

April 12, 2021 2 min read

The past year has tested leaders in ways they’ve never experienced before, and there’s no sign that’s going to change any time soon. Your boss might’ve handled the pandemic with grace, making work hours flexible to accommodate family responsibilities, scheduling weekly check-ins and making sure you’re staying afloat. Or, they might’ve done the opposite.

An estimated three-fourths of American workers say their boss is their primary source of work stress, pandemic or no pandemic. But, how can you tell if your boss is actually toxic and taking a serious toll on your mental and physical health?

Harvard’s Barbara Kellerman breaks down the seven types of toxic in her book, Bad Leadership:

The Incompetent Boss is unable or unwilling to do their job well.

The Rigid Boss confuses inflexibility with strength.

The Intemperate Boss lacks self-knowledge and self-control.

The Callous Boss lacks empathy and kindness.

The Corrupt Boss steals or cheats to promote their own interests.

The Insular Boss is cliquish or unreachable.

The Evil Boss causes pain to further their sense of power and dominance.

Resume.io took Kellerman’s research and turned it into an infographic with research-backed ways for dealing with each of these toxic bosses. Read on for advice on how to handle your particular situation.