entrepreneur stories

Students develop pre-filled syringe for vaccines

Young people seek to reduce the number of waste generated by the vaccination process.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Ithzel Cerón and Daniel López, Industrial Design students at Tec de Monterrey, Mexico City Campus, developed a pre-filled syringe for vaccination.

HELIX searches is designed to be manufactured only with a UV thermo-curable silicone, a highly resistant material. Currently, a conventional syringe is made of five materials: steel, polyethylene, rubber, resin, glue and heat dye, which makes it a more difficult hybrid to process.

“This project was born because we realized all the waste generated by a vaccine: the syringe, the vial and the medicine come in different packages. This is how we proposed a design in which the same syringe would already come pre-filled with the medicine to save us all those unnecessary packaging ”, Daniel López details.

Image: Courtesy HELIX

Among the advantages of this syringe, it stands out that it introduces marks imposed by the World Health Organization (WHO) in its design, in addition to taking better advantage of the opportunities for comfort and work for health personnel.

“The waste derived from vaccination must be incinerated due to the risks of contagion, so it is difficult to recycle these materials. We realized that it was easier to generate a syringe that you use and throw it as it is, so we would avoid risks and save processes for those who use them. When discarding a normal syringe, the waste must be separated, a complicated and risky process for health personnel, "Itzhel Cerón indicated.

HELIX, which is still under development, can be compacted using only 30% of the space compared to the conventional syringe, making storage easier and safer.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/3/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

entrepreneur stories

The boy who dreamed of being a pilot from a rooftop and today flies on American Airlines

Prepare to Succeed

Meet Dr. Q, the Farmer Who Became One of the World's Best Neurosurgeons

entrepreneur stories

These Two Companies Prove That Reinventing Your Business During Difficult Times Is Just as Important as Being Resilient