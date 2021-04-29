5 Digital Marketing Trends For Your Business In 2021

April 29, 2021 6 min read

In the 21st century, technology has revolutionized our lives and is undergoing a process of continual development and acceleration. The landscape of the Internet, in particular, is constantly evolving and changing. For your business to continue to experience growth and expansion, it is crucial that you adapt and adjust your digital marketing strategies accordingly.

Digital marketing in 2021 will require a multi-faceted and diverse approach, incorporating some of the tried-and-tested trends of previous years whilst also capitalizing on the opportunities provided by innovative and emerging trends. In this article, we’re going to be discussing five digital marketing trends that every business should keep an eye on in 2021 so that you can begin strategically developing and structuring your plans to give your business a competitive edge.

1. The (continued) rise of social media

Inevitably, social media will continue to serve a pivotal role in digital in 2021. Social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter may have been created as a means for interpersonal communication, but they have since become pivotal marketing tools. Through social media, businesses have the perfect platform through which they can easily create and publish content, market their products and/or services as well as interact with their target audiences.

What’s more, these platforms are increasingly accommodating the entire marketing process – from the moment of discovery to actually making a purchase without ever having to leave the platform. Social media commerce is only going to grow in 2021.

2. Using social media advertising features

Alongside publishing content on your actual social media pages, social media platforms are increasingly providing specialized advertising and marketing services to businesses as well. One such example is Facebook, which has revolutionized how businesses market via social media. Businesses can use Facebook for online advertisements, which are created, published and distributed through the social media platform.

Facebook Ads are directed towards specific target audiences, which means that advertisements are only displayed to those users who have been selected according to Facebook’s targeting software. With more than two billion active users, Facebook Ads is an invaluable marketing tool for businesses because of the reach, visibility and personalization it provides.

3. Email marketing is as effective as ever

Compared to other forms of digital marketing, email marketing has been around for a long time. Due to its age, there may be some questions surrounding its relevance, but the truth is that email marketing is as relevant in 2021 as it was a decade ago. The automated distribution of time or action-triggered emails to email lists and subscribers with relevant information still generates incredible amounts of engagement.

Email automation is a powerful marketing tactic, and automating an email campaign allows businesses to generate leads, sales and revenues whenever the opportunity arises. Examples of email automation include a triggered workflow designed to interest customers, seasonal or birthday greetings, as well as automated blog updates. It is one of the most effective methods of communicating with potential customers and sustaining the interest of existing customers.

4. Segmenting your customers for optimum retention

With the prevalence of digital technologies, customers are becoming increasingly accustomed to personalized online experiences tailored to their behaviors, preferences, interests and demographics. It’s important that businesses continually collect and analyze data regarding their potential and existing customers and then change their digital marketing strategies accordingly.

Segmenting customers is an incredibly effective way to reach out to as broad an audience as possible whilst simultaneously providing them with a bespoke experience of your business. By identifying which group of customers should receive selected content based on the data your business has collected, you can more effectively allocate your marketing resources by ensuring that the content you distribute reaches those most likely to respond positively.

5. Interact directly with your customers

The Internet has effectively removed the various geographical, language and time barriers which once separated a business from its customers. Whilst in the past, a customer would have had to write an email or call a number to interact with a particular business, in the 21st century, it is as simple as leaving a comment under a post or sending a private message in a matter of minutes. Everyone is always accessible online, and the expectation that customers should be able to interact with a business has extended even beyond the realms of social media.

In a digital era, it is more important than ever that businesses ensure they are available to interact with potential and existing customers in the event of a query, review, or even a complaint. Interacting with customers in a timely and professional manner will be a critical part of digital marketing in 2021 because it will demonstrate a business’ commitment to satisfying and listening to its customers.

Customer experience is everything, and by ensuring a positive customer experience, a business is more like to see repeat purchases, glowing reviews as well as recommendations to family and friends.

Digital marketing is a multi-faceted and complex endeavor that requires a comprehensive and strategic approach. The 5 digital marketing trends described above are just some of the strategies you can incorporate into your digital marketing initiatives. This article provides a useful and informative starting point. You can decide which strategies you would like to prioritize depending on your business's purpose, objectives, and scope.

Email marketing, for example, may be one of the oldest digital marketing strategies around, but it continues to be one of the most effective with regards to the traffic it generates and its high conversion rates. The business features provided by social media platforms have just been introduced, but considering that millions of users per month visit these platforms, the scope for reaching out to a larger audience is immense. Digital marketing in 2021 consists of a combination of traditional strategies and innovative methods through which you can propel your business forwards into the year ahead.