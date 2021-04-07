How to become an Alpha Woman in business: when apart from being a collector you want to be an entrepreneur

April 7, 2021 5 min read

Sharp spear, survival instinct and a keen eye to identify prey, that was all it took to keep from going extinct thousands of years ago, sounds like a good alpha male, right? Well not necessarily. I am talking about our predecessor woman hunter who lived 9 thousand years ago in Latin America and from whom we could learn a little more, whether you are thinking about launching your business or looking for an inspiration to make the market your own hunting ground.

According to the OECD , women seem less likely to take the risk of starting their own business than men, despite the fact that in Latin America, women's businesses are approximately 82% more likely than men's to remain in business 3 , 5 years after its creation [HBR] , happily the statistics are improving for Mexico and Chile.

1. Appreciate and polish your secret weapon

From my time in Start-Up Chile I met admirable entrepreneurs who had no problem leaving the cave to conquer new markets while still collecting from time to time, I share the roadmap with the five steps that helped me wake up the hunter In Myself.

Instinct, so you know almost immediately if that partner or client is the right one for you. It is what connects you with your wisdom, and hopefully the genes of our predecessor, and incidentally with the segment with the greatest purchasing power and influence in the world: us.

2. Identify your Imposter Syndrome

What I had to overcome to write this article and I had no choice but to apply what was found in other cases, to hack myself, either looking for a partner that gives me accountability or giving me an appetizing award if I finished it. Did someone say chocolates?

3. Be Sasha Fierce when your Beyoncé doesn't want to go on stage

Sasha Fierce? I'm talking about Beyoncé's alter ego that she created herself to publicly experiment with new forms of art, she knew it didn't have to be her but she simply took it out when necessary, I recommend this especially if you consider yourself shy or introverted. Did you know that Beyoncé confessed to being shy and secretive? And she's probably one of the biggest female entrepreneurs in the music industry.

4. Think of your pack

Like good alpha males, it is said that you can only go fast but not far, let's talk about your leadership. According to Rick McIntyre as a veteran scholar of this species, the alpha "knows what is best for his pack, sets an example, feels at ease, has a calming effect." Your team and your clients need certainty and consistency, your mentality and emotional well-being will help give that confidence that will open the doors to new opportunities, answer this: if you could choose, would you work with yourself? The answer is in you.

5. Taste the prey before you even hunt it

How is your abundance thinking? You do not get what you do not want or ask for, the numbers do not lie and that is why it is very important to identify what is your relationship with money: What do you think about money? Do you feel that you attract him? Does it stay with you or is it difficult for you to reach your pockets? Is the fear of losing it stronger than the confidence of being able to win it? If you identified a problem, do not worry that it is in your hands to improve it. I tell you from my experience: I worked to unblock myself and feel worthy of the money, now when I go out to hunt that juicy and attractive prey I have the unconscious on my side and I am in sync with that powerful energy that is abundance.

If business is a concrete jungle, now you have a starting point to move with more tools, compete using your strengths and fulfill your dreams by undertaking.

My final advice is not to be a hunter like a fierce Amazon, but rather that you can become a hunter when you need to without having to become her.

I do not pretend that this is an ode to women, but a manifesto that you can adapt if you become aware of your process, you will not always be alone, but that this is not an obstacle to start your way, slowly but surely.

That said, if what you needed was an ancestral or precedent reason to go pick up your hunting spear, it's time to collect and hunt and exercise that ancestral ambidexterity: start the day by looking at taxes, continue with sales calls and close with interviews. To expand the team, wouldn't you like to be your own secret weapon?