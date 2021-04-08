How to continue operating in the midst of one of the biggest crises in history?

April 8, 2021 4 min read

It is proven that organizations can be more innovative, creative and successful when they have robust diversity, equity and inclusion policies. Studies, research and data do not lie and support this premise. However, we still live in a world of contrast that rejects this progress.

According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the occupation and working conditions of women in the region; This has generated a setback of more than a decade in the progress achieved in terms of labor participation. On the other hand, and according to the report Approaching the Future 2020: Trends in Reputation , the implementation of equality plans in companies has been reduced by 25% compared to 2019, while the equality conciliation policies have decreased by 12 percent.

In contrast to the above, and in my experience, diverse and inclusive cultures provide a competitive advantage to companies over their peers. Different international investigations also support this fact, which has been seen to promote innovation, foster creativity and better guide business strategies.

Faced with this bleak outlook, we must not change the direction outlined in the strategy. The world has changed due to unpredictable issues, but this is not justification for the efforts to dissolve. Equity and employment equality have been positioned not only as a necessity for companies from a strategic point of view, but also as a mandatory element to achieve clarity, stability and vision in difficult times.

Companies have an increasingly important role at a social level, and are no longer seen only as dividend-generating organizations, but now play a leading role with their communities, clients, collaborators and other interest groups. The actions they take have consequences - negative and positive - and, in that sense, their example can contribute to creating social, environmental and / or diversity and inclusion changes.

In a hyper-connected and transparent world, consumers expect their brands to be aligned with their beliefs and with ongoing social progress. As a private sector, we must generate and create discussions, changes and work culture benchmarks that contribute to generating a more equitable corporate environment that transcends, and has a multiplying effect in the societies where we have a presence.

From my experience, I am convinced that our teams are better when they are made up of different people, with shared goals and with different perspectives. For this reason, I believe that belonging to a workplace where people are valued for what makes them unique, allows us to create an empowered and committed community.

When these types of agreements are reached, I have no doubt that employees feel comfortable enough to step out of their comfort zone and freely express their opinions, points of view and perceptions to face any type of challenge. Diverse companies are agents of social change and they themselves benefit with better results.