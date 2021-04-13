The Q1 Earnings Outlook: Why You Should Be Ready For A Correction

The market is as highly valued as we've ever seen it and ripe for a correction. In our view, it's only a matter of timing, depth, and duration. If the Q1 reporting season fails to impress and not just with Q1 results the timing could be sooner rather than later.

