The Q1 Earnings Outlook: Why You Should Be Ready For A Correction
The market is as highly valued as we've ever seen it and ripe for a correction. In our view, it's only a matter of timing, depth, and duration. If the Q1 reporting season fails to impress and not just with Q1 results the timing could be sooner rather than later.
This story originally appeared on MarketBeat
What To Expect From The S&P 500 Q1 Earnings SeasonOne of our favorite data points to track is the weekly earnings consensus estimates from Factset. As good as the weekly predictions and outlook are, it is the trend of predictions and the outlook for future growth we're most concerned about. With the Q1 reporting season already underway and about to hit peak season we felt it was past time to get a grip on what to expect from the market not only this reporting season but for the year. Based on valuations, the S&P 500 (INDEX: SPX) is trading at 22.4X its forward earnings, the market is as highly valued as we've ever seen it and ripe for a correction. In our view, it's only a matter of timing, depth, and duration. If the Q1 reporting season fails to impress and not just with Q1 results the timing could be sooner rather than later.
The Q1 Consensus Is Good, But There's A CatchThe Q1 consensus for S&P 500 earnings growth is good at 24.5% and rising. The catch is that this is the first quarter of what we will call "easy" comps, comps versus pandemically impacted quarters in 2020. In that light, the growth is still good but a paler version of itself at only 10% versus the two-year comparison. Even so, the news is good but there is a risk for the market. With the analyst's consensus on the rise, the bar for S&P 500 companies is getting higher and higher. We still expect the average company to beat the consensus but by how much? The last two quarters saw robust double-digit outperformance vs the consensus, we are not confident that will happen again and that has the market set up to fall. Simply meeting consensus is usually not enough to keep the market happy.
Looking forward, this problem is compounded by an increasingly easier comp. The current Q2 consensus is targeting 52.1% YOY earnings growth for the S&P 500 and that figure is on the rise. While the upward trajectory of EPS outlook is helping to support prices in the near term, we view this data as a hurdle for the indices and one that may trip it up later in the year. Add to that an increasingly difficult comp starting with the Q3 rebound and there is a real chance the market could stall.
The comps start to get harder in the Q3 period and this will result in sharp deceleration of earnings growth. The good news is that growth is expected to remain and at a more sustainable pace, the bad news is the market will most likely experience a reset based on this outlook. At some point, the rebound stories will quit grabbing the attention and the market will have to focus on sustainability.