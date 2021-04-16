This is the initiative of former friends and former collaborators of Papalote Museo del Niño that seeks to rescue him

April 16, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

As a result of the Salvemos a Papalote campaign launched in January 2021, a group of former friends of the first generations and former collaborators made a national call to join once again and share their experiences to save this place from which they took a great learning, good friends and fond memories.

Papalote in these 28 years has prepared 63 generations of friends, who consider the institution as a place where you can start a new family and no matter the time and distance to meet again and continue supporting this and other causes.

The proposal is to hold a virtual fundraising event through Social Networks and generate a project to support the Museum in the medium and long term.

I play, play and help is the name of the event that will take place on Saturday, April 17 at 12:00 hours through a Facebook Live on the Papalote Museo del Niño page . Its purpose is to rekindle the spirit of brotherhood, collaboration and service that they acquired during their stay within the walls of the castle of tiles in Chapultepec, or of the red trailers that transported Papalote Móvil or the facilities in Cuernavaca or Monterrey.

A little history

It all began in November 1993 when this emblematic place was inaugurated and shortly after with the Papalote Móvil tours throughout the Republic, which gave hundreds of collaborators the opportunity to work, including the administrative and operational area and a list of friends who They joined forces and those who surely have fond memories of their passage in this magical place.

"Papalote does not deserve to disappear, it deserves to continue touching the lives of all children and young people in Mexico and it deserves to continue growing because that is the space for non-formal education, which even over the years continues to allow us to learn through play" . Jorge Rueda. Excuate, fourth generation.

Photo: Courtesy ex cuates

"Papalote has helped train many people, people who today in many cases are very successful in their jobs and in their personal life and who will always say with great pride that they were friends in Papalote" Humberto Sánchez. Excuate, first generation.



Photo: Courtesy ex cuates

Thank you Papalote, you were my second family, you taught me to be a professional, you allowed me to meet great colleagues and great friends, to identify what I want to do in my professional life, so I enthusiastically join the movement to keep you on your feet, you count on me to help you. Monica Rosales. Former collaborator of the evaluation area.

There is little left to reach the goal, therefore, former friends and former collaborators invite everyone to participate and contribute with the hashtag #PROHIBIDONODONAR, #SalvemosPapalote, #AmoPapalote

You can make your donations from 100 pesos at papalote.org.mx/donativos. Share your testimony and explain why this iconic museum should not disappear.

Photo: Courtesy ex cuates