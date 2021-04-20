financial literacy

Work Toward a CFA Certification and Help Your Business Financially

Learn financial skills any entrepreneur should know.
Work Toward a CFA Certification and Help Your Business Financially
Image credit: Anna Nekrashevich/Pexels

2 min read
Money is crucial in business. Crazy idea, right? But, money is also complicated in how it relates with businesses, with profits and losses, assets and liabilities, taxes, and a host of other items constantly impacting the health of a business. For entrepreneurs, it makes sense to have a financial education so you're not calling up your accountant every other week for an explanation of why your company isn't making as much profit as you think it should.

Becoming a Certified Financial Analyst (CFA) will not only give you a leg up in running your own company, but it will also arm you with skills that can benefit your career for years to come. In The All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle, you'll get off to a great start towards becoming a CFA.

This nine-course bundle is taught by James Forjan, Ph.D., a CFA who has taught college-level business classes for more than 25 years. The bundle breaks down the CFA Level 1 Exam into its individual components, giving you individual courses to focus on the most important parts of the exam. You'll discuss ethical and professional standards, quantitative methods, economics, financial reporting and analysis, corporate finance, equity investments, fixed income, derivatives and alternative investments, and portfolio management to develop a comprehensive understanding of what you need to pass the CFA Exam Level 1. Not to mention, you'll also learn some valuable skills for running your business at a profit.

Get on the right track to becoming a CFA. Right now, The All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle is on sale for just $32 with "WELOVEMOM" at checkout for a limited time.

