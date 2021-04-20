Twitter

Twitter tips to drive more traffic to your website

How to get the most out of Twitter on your website to increase followers, boost engagement and grow your business.
Twitter tips to drive more traffic to your website


5 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If your business has a website and Twitter account, there are three quick actions you can take to make sure you don't lose reach, engagement, and followers.

Your list to follow:

  • Embed your Twitter profile on your website to expand the reach of your Tweets.
  • Include Tweets in the content of your website. Improve consumer value and increase trust in your content.
  • Add "Follow" and "Message" buttons to your website. This makes it easy for customers to join your audience and contact you.

By reviewing this short list, you can expand your reach on Twitter, increase your audience, and make your website more attractive. Next, we will delve into these concepts and why it is important to carry them out.

Image: Twitter Mexico

1. How to add your Twitter profile to your website

  • Go to https://publish.twitter.com .
  • Enter the URL of your Twitter profile.
  • Customize the layout by specifying the height and theme (either light or dark).
  • Copy and paste the code into the HTML of your website where you want your Timeline to appear.

Image: Twitter Mexico
Instructions are available in the Twitter Help Center and more detailed documentation can be found on our developer website . Also, help can be obtained by posting on our forum.

2. Include tweets in your articles

Image: Twitter Mexico

Tweets increase the consumer value of articles, according to the results of a 2017 survey conducted by Twitter. They enrich content, add context, and provide a way to link sources. More than 7 million websites included Tweets on their pages in 2020, while people tell us that Tweets provide value in terms of entertainment, help people evaluate reactions and make information more trustworthy.

How to find Tweets worth including

  • Look for tweets that mention your brand so that you can incorporate testimonials about your product or service.
  • Visit Twitter's Explore page to see what's happening in the world. Click to find relevant and interesting tweets. Here are some moments selected and vetted by the Twitter team. Use them as the basis for content creation.
  • Write about what's gaining ground by looking at topics like Marketing and Movies & TV . Check these sections daily for continued sources of content inspiration.

How to tweet your website or blog

Many content management systems are simple and easy to add a tweet, as easy as pasting the URL of the tweet into the editor. If you want to customize the embed or get the embed code, try this:

In the chosen Tweet, click on the icon (···) located inside the Tweet.

  • From the menu, select Insert Tweet.
  • This will open publish.twitter.com where you can customize the appearance of the embedded Tweet, by clicking Set customization options.
  • If the Tweet is a reply to another Tweet, you can check Hide conversation, to hide the original Tweet.
  • Once you like the look of the inserted Tweet copy the code provided by clicking the Copy Code button.
  • Paste the code on your blog or website.

Give it a try and challenge yourself to include 20 Tweets in your content this month.

Instructions are available in the Twitter Help Center. You can find more detailed documentation on our developer website . You can also get help by posting on this forum .

3. Add "Follow" and "Message" buttons to your website

Image: Twitter Mexico

People visit your website to get information about you and are often looking for ways to stay up-to-date or get in touch. By including a "Follow" or "Message" button, you can make this easier for them.

How to add a "Follow" button to your website

  • Go to https://publish.twitter.com .
  • Enter the URL of your Twitter profile.
  • Choose the display option for the Twitter button.
  • Choose the Follow button option.
  • Copy and paste the code into the HTML of your website where you want the button to appear.

As with the other tips, instructions are available in the Twitter Help Center and more detailed documentation can be found on our developer website . Also, you can always get help by posting on this forum .

