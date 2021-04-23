3 Gold Stocks That Could Regain Their Luster

Buying the actual commodity is one way to go about gaining gold exposure, but gold miner stocks are also a smart option because you get to own actual companies with growth opportunities and dividends. Let’s take a look at 3 gold stocks that could regain their luster soon.

