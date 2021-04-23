Latin American startups that are creating solutions in the agritech and foodtech sectors are sought

April 23, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Visa Foundation and Village Capital , the world's largest organization supporting early-stage startups, are launching an investment readiness program for Latin American startups developing solutions in the agritech and foodtech sectors.

The call aims at entrepreneurs who are building high-growth and scalable projects focused on solving challenges such as: increasing access to financing and agricultural infrastructure for the livelihood of farmers, feeding growing populations with a focus on nutrition and health, prevention food waste, and strengthening agricultural productivity.

Participating entrepreneurs will benefit from the entire Village Capital experience, which includes connections and personalized mentoring with potential clients, investors, and industry experts. In addition, the project chosen among the participants will receive $ 15,000 in funding to support its operations.

Depositphotos.com

This program called Future of Food in Latin America 2021 will be carried out remotely in two cohorts that will take place between June and September of this year.

Startups that meet the characteristics of being legally constituted and with operations in at least one Latin American country, have at least one co-founder based in the region, be in compliance with local business and tax laws, can participate. others.

Interested startups can check all the requirements and apply until May 14, 2021 at this link .