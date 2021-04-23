Startups

Latin American startups that are creating solutions in the agritech and foodtech sectors are sought

Village Capital brings together ventures that are impacting the livelihood of farmers, feeding growing populations, preventing food waste, and strengthening agricultural productivity.
Next Article
Latin American startups that are creating solutions in the agritech and foodtech sectors are sought
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Visa Foundation and Village Capital , the world's largest organization supporting early-stage startups, are launching an investment readiness program for Latin American startups developing solutions in the agritech and foodtech sectors.

The call aims at entrepreneurs who are building high-growth and scalable projects focused on solving challenges such as: increasing access to financing and agricultural infrastructure for the livelihood of farmers, feeding growing populations with a focus on nutrition and health, prevention food waste, and strengthening agricultural productivity.

Participating entrepreneurs will benefit from the entire Village Capital experience, which includes connections and personalized mentoring with potential clients, investors, and industry experts. In addition, the project chosen among the participants will receive $ 15,000 in funding to support its operations.

Depositphotos.com

This program called Future of Food in Latin America 2021 will be carried out remotely in two cohorts that will take place between June and September of this year.

Startups that meet the characteristics of being legally constituted and with operations in at least one Latin American country, have at least one co-founder based in the region, be in compliance with local business and tax laws, can participate. others.

Interested startups can check all the requirements and apply until May 14, 2021 at this link .

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/24/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startups

The best strategies to raise capital

Startups

They are the winners of the award for the best startup in Latin America at Platzi Demoday

Startups

How the Founder of Y7 Studio Built A Thriving Yoga Company In A Very Crowded Industry