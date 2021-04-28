Elon Musk

Does Elon Musk make fun of Jeff Bezos' 'manhood' after winning him a millionaire contract?

The Blue Origin company filed a protest accusing NASA of favoring the Musk firm.
Image credit: Drew Angerer y Anadolu Agency vía Getty Images

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Remember when the space race involved two superpowers who wanted to reach the Moon ? That was in the 60s, what is today is two super companies that want to reach the Moon. At least it seems so. In recent days it was reported that NASA awarded a contract to the space exploration company SpaceX , owned by Elon Musk , to develop a module to take astronauts to the Moon starting in 2024.

However, yesterday it was announced that the Blue Origin company, owned by Jeff Bezos , was not happy with this result and, according to a report by The New York Times , filed a protest with the Government Accounting Office. (GAO), accusing NASA of favoring Musk's signature to win the bid for the $ 2.9 billion contract .

"NASA has executed a flawed acquisition for the Human Landing System program and moved the goal posts at the last minute. In NASA's own words, it has made a 'high risk' selection," said a Blue spokesperson. Origin to Engadget .

Of course, Elon Musk replied to his competition in his style via Twitter.

In the social network of microblogging, the also CEO of Tesla wrote a message that says "You can not put it (in orbit) ha ha ha". However, the idiomatic expression Musk used would translate more concretely, but crudely to "No se le para" in Mexican Spanish.

According to the E squire portal, Musk did not add details to his tweet, but attached a screenshot of a 2019 report from when Bezos presented the Blue Origin lunar module.

