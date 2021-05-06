Pfizer and BioNTech Vaccine Protects Over 95% Against COVID-19: The Lancet

May 6, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The hope that all of this will end grows bigger every day. In a study published by the scientific journal The Lancet shows that the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine is more than 95% effective against infection, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

The research data was based on the Israeli vaccination campaign, because in the Middle Eastern country only this antidote has been applied, which was approved for emergency use by the corresponding authorities in December 2020.

According to the journal, “Marked and sustained decreases in the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections were seen in all age groups as the percentage of people vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine began to increase, resulting in demonstrates, at the national level, the beneficial impact on public health of a national plan for vaccination ”.

Image: Depositphotos.com

The results showed that the vaccine is effective for those over 85 years of age in 94.1% regarding infections, 96.9% regarding hospitalization and 97% to death from the virus.

On the other hand, in young people and adults between 16 and 44 years old, the injection prevented infections in 96.1%, and death in 100% of cases.

The study took into account vaccination data between January 24 and April 3, 2021. Until the last day that the statistics were collected, 61% of the population of Israel had already received at least one dose of the vaccine.