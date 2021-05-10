Elon Musk's SpaceX Is Putting a 'Literal Dogecoin on the Literal Moon'

May 10, 2021 2 min read

Despite warning Dogecoin investors to proceed with caution, announced his plans to take the to the moon.

Yesterday, The Tesla CEO announced that is launching "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon," a Dogecoin-funded mission that will send a cubesat named DOGE-1 to the moon. The 40 kilogram satellite will fly on a Falcon 9 rocket in the first quarter of 2022, with a goal of gathering lunar-spatial intelligence.

SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year



– Mission paid for in Doge

– 1st crypto in space

– 1st meme in space



To the mooooonnn!!https://t.co/xXfjGZVeUW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2021

The satellite will launch through a partnership between SpaceX and technology firm Geometric Energy Corporation.

"Having officially transacted with DOGE for a deal of this magnitude, Geometric Energy Corporation and SpaceX have solidified DOGE as a unit of account for lunar business in the space sector," Geometric Energy's Chief Executive Officer Samuel Reid said in a press release.

Though the news was officially announced on Sunday, Musk hinted at the mission in a tweet on April Fool's Day.

SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2021

The news is particularly welcome for Dogecoin investors after the cryptocurrency took a dive following Elon Musk's appearance on Saturday Night Live. According to Reuters, the cryptocurrency lost more than a third of its price on Sunday. Nonetheless, Dogecoin's price has risen more than 10,000% this year.

