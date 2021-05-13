Learn the Corporate Finance Skills You Need to Help Your Business Grows

May 13, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You really don't need to know anything about to start a business. There's nothing saying you need to be a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in order to balance a business's books. But, once you've gotten started and your company is growing, it certainly helps to know some corporate finance skills. If you're approaching the point where you're not quite sure how to manage your company's money anymore, it's a good time to check out The Complete Corporate Finance Training Bundle.

This four-course, 47-hour bundle is taught by Robert Steele, CPA (4.4/5-star instructor rating). Steele has been teaching and building financial education curriculums since 2009 and his courses have helped thousands of students learn valuable accounting and financial skills.

In these courses, you'll get a comprehensive introduction to corporate finance, understanding how to read financial statements and use them for decision-making. You'll get up to speed with the ratio analysis, learn how to predict future performance, and make better decisions for your company. Ratios are necessary when measuring performance, and you'll gain an in-depth knowledge of how to use them to analyze performance.

Additionally, you'll delve into forecasting and budgeting, learning how to build a financial model from start to finish. You'll establish a forecast balance sheet and forecast your inventory needs so you can create realistic financial projections and develop a beneficial budget for your business. Finally, you'll learn how to create a leverage and break-even point analysis.

Start learning corporate finance so you don't have to always depend on costly accountants. Right now, The Complete Corporate Finance Training Bundle is on sale for just $24.99.

Looking to diversify your investments in 2021? Check out DiversyFund to start dipping your toes in private real estate for as low as $500.

Prices subject to change.