Pizza Hut opens its 1000th location in Mexico

The new location is located in Guadalajara, Jalisco, the same city where the first Pizza Hut in Mexico opened 52 years ago.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Wednesday Pizza Hut announced the opening of its 1000th Fast Casual DelCo (FCD) location, with its franchise partner Food Delivery Brands (FDB). The new location is located in Guadalajara , Jalisco , the same city where the first Pizza Hut in Mexico opened 52 years ago.

PHI first implemented the FCD model in 2017. After successful global trials, this innovative concept is now accelerating with locations in more than 80 countries by leveraging consumer demand for a frictionless experience that meets the need for an experience. fast, convenient, familiar and tasty. The FCD model was launched to keep up with changing consumer expectations and provide them with a modern on-premises experience, making it easy and safe to get the best tasting pizza, whether they are eating, carrying out or ordering delivery.

"Every new concept, design and innovation is driven by two core elements: our customer and their love for pizza and our team members and their passion and ability to fulfill that love," said Oscar Peláez, global director of innovation at Pizza Hut International concepts in a statement. "How we bring that to market evolves based on culture, trends, and societal norms and needs."

The Clouthier location marks the fifth new unit opened in Mexico since the company made a concerted effort to transform Mexico-based Pizza Hut locations beginning in 2019. Since then, they have also remodeled six already built locations throughout Mexico, and the company expects to add 30 new restaurants and hundreds of new jobs in the region by the end of 2021 as part of its global growth plans in new and existing markets.

The new location will operate under the direction of regional general manager William González and will have 14 employees.

For more information visit pizzahut.com/international.

