Cinemex reopens its doors! The chain has already confirmed the date of his expected return

After three months of its complexes in Mexico being closed, Cinemex is ready to reopen its theaters on May 26 , they announced in a statement.

"As of May 26, movie lovers will be able to enjoy Cinemex theaters in 153 complexes in the Mexican Republic."

The statement also indicates that as conditions improve according to each state and municipality, more and more complexes will open around the country, which is located between the green and yellow traffic lights without any red status.

The network will return with one of the most anticipated releases of the year: Disney's “Cruella,” starring Emma Stone.

From May 20, users will be able to consult the complexes that will open and the new Cinemex page https://cinemex.com/ or in the mobile application. In this way, you will once again be able to set aside your place in the room.

Cinemex paused operations at the national level due to the health contingency of COVID-19. But this May 26 it reopens with all safety and health measures, as explained in the document.

Image: Cinemex

In the first days of February of this year, panic spread in social networks before an (initially) rumored closure of Cinemex complexes throughout the Mexican Republic. Later,various media confirmed that the chain would indeed take a three-month break in a handful of states. He completed it! On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, the company's website continued to sell no tickets for any of its multiplex rooms; He only did it for the Platinum Drive-in located in CDMX.

It has been reported that Cinemex welcomed a reopening scheduled for June, within the framework of its negotiations with several banks focused on restructuring its millionaire debt, which undoubtedly worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.