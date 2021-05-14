Mexico

Mexican archaeologists find new species of 'talking dinosaurs'

The INAH found the skull of a herbivorous dinosaur, baptized as Tlatolophus galorum, in General Cepeda, Coahuila.
Next Article
Mexican archaeologists find new species of 'talking dinosaurs'
Image credit: Luis V. Rey / INAH
Tlatolophus

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Talking dinosaurs ? Only in Mexico! Although it seems a joke, it is a very real fact. The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) announced that its archaeologists discovered a new species of dinosaur that lived in northern Mexico 73 million years ago.

According to the official statement, a specimen of a herbivorous dinosaur, baptized as Tlatolophus galorum , died “in what must have been a body of water abundant in sediment, so its body was quickly covered by the earth and could be preserved along the way. throughout the ages ”.

The tail of this dinosaur was found in General Cepeda, Coahuila in 2013, but as excavations have progressed, the 1.32-meter-long crest of the animal has been discovered, as well as 34 other bone fragments of the skull.

Tlatolophus galorum / Image: Juan Miguel Contreras, Institute of Geology, Courtesy INAH

Talking dinosaurs

Although this discovery is already wonderful in its own right, what makes it exceptional is the morphology of the animal's skull. This type of dinosaur is part of the hadrosaur family and the crest allowed them to "talk" to each other.

The name Tlatolophus galorum means "word crest." The genus " Tlatolophus " comes from the Nahuatl " tlahtolli " ("word), while" lophus "refers to the Greek word for" crest ".

“The examination showed that the crest and the nose were different from the Velafrons and more similar to what is observed in another tribe of the hadrosaurs: the parasaurolophins; The differences did not stop there: the crest of the General Cepeda specimen, shaped like a drop, was even opposed to the tubular crest of Parasaurolophus, the best-known species of the Parasaurolophins, which inhabited the current territories of New Mexico and Utah. , The United States, as well as Alberta, Canada, and which has been portrayed in films such as Jurassic Park, ”says INAH in a statement .

The INAH researchers compared this specimen with other dinosaurs found in the region of the lambeosaurus family, but discovered that it was a new species that could communicate through certain sounds.

“We know that they had ears with the ability to receive low-frequency sounds, so they must have been peaceful but talkative dinosaurs. Some paleontologists theorize that they emitted loud sounds to scare off carnivores or for reproduction purposes, which suggests that the ridges wore bright colors, "explains Ángel Alejandro Ramírez Velasco, a doctoral student at the UNAM Institute of Geology, in the statement.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mexico

Nothing will be hidden about the accident on Metro Line 12: López Obrador

Mexico

Judge grants definitive suspension of the biometric data registry

Mexico

Students' Groundbreaking Project Converts Dirty Water Into Fuel