News and Trends

Investor of 'The Big Short' Fame Bets Against Tesla

Michael Burry predicted the housing market bubble would burst in the 2000s.
Next Article
Investor of 'The Big Short' Fame Bets Against Tesla
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Michael Burry, who gained fame for predicting the housing market collapse of 2008, is betting that Tesla stock will fall.

The investor, who was played by Christian Bale in the film The Big Short, had about $534 million dollars in put options at the end of the first quarter, according to an SEC filing by his firm.  

Related: Elon Musk is no longer the second richest person in the world

Put options allow investors to sell shares at a certain price and indicate that investors think the stock’s price will go down.

Tesla shares have, in fact, taken a big tumble lately as investors worry CEO Elon Musk may have his fingers in too many pots. Musk has focused on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin rather than his electrical vehicle company. 

Related: 3 Great Reopening Stocks to Buy Now

He also runs SpaceX and most recently made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. Tesla stock has lost 25% in the past month.    

Meanwhile, Burry earned $100 million personally and $700 million for his clients with his bet against the housing bubble in the mid-2000s, which also coincided with the crash of the subprime lending market and the demise of many Wall Street firms.    

Burry’s firm Scion Asset Management didn’t give a reason for projecting Tesla’s downturn, according to the SEC filing. But the hedge fund is optimistic and bullish about other names, with call options on Facebook, Google parent Alphabet and CVS.

Related: Do We Dare Predict What 2021 Housing Will Look Like?

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Holy Oatly! Oat Milk Company's IPO Raises $1.4 Billion

News and Trends

TikTok Adds New Anti-Bullying Tool as Cyberbullying Increases, Reports Say

News and Trends

You Can Now Take A Ride In Jeff Bezos' Rocket Ship for $2.8 Million