How should companies that participate for the first time in an online sales event prepare their logistics?

There is a lot of expectation at Ecommerce events. Both users and participating companies expect the maximum performance of the purchase process and subsequent delivery of the product. Given this, much of the responsibility for a good experience falls on the last mile. According to statistics, in an online sales event, purchases can increase by more than 200%, which represents a great challenge in logistics. How should companies that join these types of dates prepare for the first time?

Constant communication : People today demand much more fluid communication, especially in online instances for which there is wide expectation. For this reason, companies must take into account the high demand for information that users will require about the items purchased. According to Maximiliano Amor, CMO of SimpliRoute , there are four key questions that need to be answered to give users peace of mind: Was my purchase successful? When is the shipment scheduled? At what time should I expect the arrival of my item on the indicated day? How can I know if my order is on its way?

"All these questions are part of a minimum required for companies that sell online and go very hand in hand with having an organized and immediate management of logistics information in the operations area," added the executive.



Complete availability: It is not enough just to be open to questions, but you also need open and easily accessible communication channels, allowing buyers a hassle-free experience. In online sales events, it is suggested to strengthen the communication channels, since collapses can arise due to the high demand.

State-of-the-art technology: Today it is not necessary to spend large sums on infrastructure to improve the logistics processes of a company. Technology offers a wide range of solutions that fit different budgets and needs. SimpliRoute, for example, is designed so that anyone with a cell phone can use the driver app and thus take advantage of artificial intelligence algorithms that work to improve the route. SimpliRoute software uses AI to model the information collected and processed by machine learning algorithms - which learn from the use that each user makes of the platform on the street. All this is summarized in an intelligent automation of the orders that must be delivered, using the best routes and generating direct communication with the client about estimated delivery times, and with the operations area to carry out a correct follow-up of the complete logistics in addition to present an easy-to-use platform for drivers.

“The time saved in managing to give each vehicle a shipping route becomes invaluable in a time-limited operation. Added to this are the savings in logistics costs that the platform delivers once it optimizes the routes, choosing the best routes to avoid extra costs, ”adds Amor.

Both companies that join an online shopping event for the first time, as well as those that already have a history in this, should prioritize communication. Today customers are used to receiving constant information about their purchases, so communication must occur, even if there is no relevant information to deliver. Saying nothing is also a form of communication, over which companies have no control. “It's always better to own the communication,” concludes the SimpliRoute CMO.