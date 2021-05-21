What and where are Mexicans going to buy this Hot Sale?

May 21, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The eighth edition of Hot Sale will be influenced again by health contingency and although in most states we are at a yellow traffic light, the relaxation of confinement will be an important factor in the purchase decision. We also see that the categories of clothing and footwear gain relevance again unlike last year where electronic items were in the first place.

According to the most recent wave of research from the Kantar COVID-19 Barometer , 58% of consumers in Mexico will pay more attention to the products on sale, so this edition is the perfect occasion to find various promotions and discounts during the 9 days of the event.

On this occasion, Mexicans are acquiring categories related to household appliances (43%), as well as video game consoles and everything related to gaming (43%). While the categories of food and beverages (16% vs 24%) and medicines (6% vs 21%) decreased compared to last year during isolation.

Kantar, a leader in consulting and insights, shares with us the expectations that Mexicans have for the Hot Sale 2021. The results show significant growth compared to last year with an increase of 11 points, 67% plan to buy this year.

Like last year, 93% mentioned having had a good shopping experience in past editions, and this time consumers are expecting the same.

Mexicans who plan to buy these days are kept informed through social networks (85%). 48% prefer email, while 55% prefer the web pages of the different brands, however in this edition, the Hot Sale web page becomes more relevant and grew 9 points, 52% of Mexicans will review the promotions directly from the online commercial event page.

The relaxation of isolation modified the actions of consumers and compared to 2020, the products that are more relevant this year are clothing and shoes (57% vs. 19%), while electronic items dropped 9 points (49% vs. 58% ).



Photo: Courtesy

Top 5 of the shopping portals for this Hot Sale

Amazon, which is the most valuable brand in the world according to the BrandZ Global 2020 ranking, this year returns to participate in the eighth edition of the Hot Sale and 79% of Mexicans declare that they will buy through this portal. Mercado Libre rises in second position (66% vs 16%), with significant growth compared to last year. While the brand that occupies the seventh position in the BrandZ Latam 2020 ranking, Liverpool. 59% mentioned that they are going to make their purchase in this store.

On the other hand, this year Walmart is going to carry out its Hot Days initiative, and although it does not participate in this edition of the Hot Sale, 55% of Mexicans declared that they will buy in the retail store and occupying the fifth position we have to Coppel with 45%.

Although a trend continues to acquire electronics in this edition, both in department stores and online portals, some curious data found in the study is that more computer items will be sought in Mercado Libre (58%) and in Liverpool, clothing and shoes (64%).

According to the study carried out by Kantar, the main form of payment will be through PayPal with 76%, followed by bank cards (debit with 73% and credit with 61%). But we must make a special mention, Mercado Pago becomes relevant, growing significantly compared to 2019 (12%) and 2020 (29%), this year 44% of Mexicans declared that they will use this form of payment.

Other means of payment that continue to gain relevance are Oxxo Pay with 20% and Amazon Cash with 10%.

In another order, we see that in the payment method, the use of a debit card is more relevant among young people between 18 and 25 years old, while credit cards are more relevant for adults between 46 and 65 years old, as well as levels high.

Although shopping habits have been changing, Hot Sale is still the commercial campaign in which consumers have the opportunity to buy electronics and other indulgence categories at affordable prices.