NFT

The most watched viral video in YouTube history will disappear to be sold as NFT

The video 'Charlie Bit My Finger' went viral 14 years ago and is now leaving YouTube to become NFT and be auctioned.
Next Article
The most watched viral video in YouTube history will disappear to be sold as NFT
Image credit: HDCYT vía YouTube

Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off of Our Social Media Books

Use code SOCIAL2021 through 5/27/21 to get these books, for less.
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

If you haven't seen the viral video 'Charlie Bit My Finger' , this may be your last chance. The 56-second clip appeared on YouTube 14 years ago and became the most viewed in the platform's history . Now, its creators have decided to sell it as an NFT , so it will disappear from the social network on May 23.

An NFT or non-fungible token is the sign of ownership of a unique digital asset, such as images, video clips or tweets, stored in the blockchain. NFTs can be bought and sold, but they are not mutually interchangeable, like cryptocurrencies and other utility or network tokens, which are fungible by nature.

The most important use case is digital artwork , which has been sold on blockchains for millions of dollars worth of Ethereum , a cryptocurrency native to the digital world. Although there may be thousands of copies of the file, only the NFT is the original.

The video features brothers Charlie and Harry , ages 1 and 3, when the youngest bites the older's finger twice. While the Davies-Carr family uploaded it to YouTube to share with their inner circle, it now has more than 882 million views .

The moment became so famous that the family recorded another clip to celebrate the 10th anniversary:

As the most viewed video in YouTube history , its value as a digital asset can be incalculable.

With this in mind, the family announced that it will be sold as NFT and the auction will conclude on May 22 , just the day that marks the 14th anniversary of its publication. A day later, the clip will disappear from the platform.

The final buyer will become the sole owner of the content and will also have the right to create a new video with the participation of Chalie and Harry, now 15 and 17 years old.

Go see it before it disappears!

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

NFT

Want to Create Your Own NFT? Learn to Sell Your Art Digitally.

NFT

'Disaster Girl' managed to get her meme back and sold it as a $ 470,000 NFT

NFT

The New York Times Auctioned an Article as an NFT for More Than $500,000