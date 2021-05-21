The most watched viral video in YouTube history will disappear to be sold as NFT

May 21, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

If you haven't seen the viral video 'Charlie Bit My Finger' , this may be your last chance. The 56-second clip appeared on YouTube 14 years ago and became the most viewed in the platform's history . Now, its creators have decided to sell it as an NFT , so it will disappear from the social network on May 23.

An NFT or non-fungible token is the sign of ownership of a unique digital asset, such as images, video clips or tweets, stored in the blockchain. NFTs can be bought and sold, but they are not mutually interchangeable, like cryptocurrencies and other utility or network tokens, which are fungible by nature.

The most important use case is digital artwork , which has been sold on blockchains for millions of dollars worth of Ethereum , a cryptocurrency native to the digital world. Although there may be thousands of copies of the file, only the NFT is the original.

The video features brothers Charlie and Harry , ages 1 and 3, when the youngest bites the older's finger twice. While the Davies-Carr family uploaded it to YouTube to share with their inner circle, it now has more than 882 million views .

The moment became so famous that the family recorded another clip to celebrate the 10th anniversary:

As the most viewed video in YouTube history , its value as a digital asset can be incalculable.

With this in mind, the family announced that it will be sold as NFT and the auction will conclude on May 22 , just the day that marks the 14th anniversary of its publication. A day later, the clip will disappear from the platform.

The final buyer will become the sole owner of the content and will also have the right to create a new video with the participation of Chalie and Harry, now 15 and 17 years old.

