Why Every Entrepreneur Should Build Their Own Marketing Agency

June 17, 2021

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Marketing does more than just boost a company’s sales and entice customers to buy products or services. Through marketing, a business can build and maintain its reputation while also creating a connection with its customers since it provides updates and other information to keep the public interested in the brand.

Marketing also provides insight about a business, what works or what doesn’t, thus allowing the team to make informed decisions to help improve the business according to the data collected.

These are only some of the reasons why marketing is an important aspect to have and develop in any business. And these benefits and responsibilities are why many people are looking to start venturing into the marketing industry and create their own brand.

Entrepreneurs should also start considering building a , especially now when things are starting to move into the digital space. Below are some reasons why.

Providing a niche service

Creating a product or service is one of the common routes that entrepreneurs take. But with an oversaturated market and fluctuating demands, several businesses have to worry about whether or not their customers will move on to the next big thing.

With a marketing agency, entrepreneurs can be sure that they entered an industry where their services are always needed from companies, brands and even individuals who want to increase their presence.

Since marketing agencies usually cater to almost every industry, entrepreneurs can choose to focus on a specific service or trade depending on their expertise. This way, people won’t have much trouble distinguishing them from the other agencies in the market.

For instance, they can choose to promote artists, celebrities or even small business owners — all according to the agency’s expertise.

Creating an asset

Not many realize it, but the marketing agency is an asset in itself. This is because a well-established agency has several factors that help boost its efficiency and credibility, making it a profitable option in the future.

It takes time and effort to build an agency with a large reach and caliber. Its people need to have the right skills and mindset to secure the agency's success. Developing the right systems and processes is also required so that clients will see how capable the team they’re working with is.

Over time, a marketing agency with the right team, a credible reputation and loyal clients will have increased in value. And like an asset, entrepreneurs can sell their marketing agency when needed. They might even end up selling to a prospective entrepreneur who doesn't want to start an agency from scratch and could benefit from the leverage that the marketing agency has already created.

Providing jobs for people

In the past year, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a shift in the way people work. Some workers even lost their jobs due to being isolated in their homes to prevent contracting and spreading the virus. With a marketing agency, entrepreneurs can help provide a source of livelihood to people who have the right skills.

This is far more productive than just simply hiring freelancers since entrepreneurs can create their own team and delegate the tasks accordingly so that things will move more efficiently.

Entrepreneurs will also be working with different workers to find the right role for them so that their talents will be put to good use for the agency and everyone involved.

Safeguarding income

One reason why entrepreneurs venture into starting their own brand or business is that they want to earn an income that’s not subject to working in a regular 9:00 to 5:00 career. With a marketing agency, not only can you make a significant amount of money, but you can also have a safety net for profits.

There’s a possibility that an agency is handling several clients during a period of time, securing different streams of revenue that aren’t likely to stop needing the agency's services all at the same time. As time passes, the agency can get more clients and gain a consistent source of income, securing their business in times of crisis.

As a result, entrepreneurs and their teams can rely on a stable monthly income from their marketing agency and their clients, as long as they get the job done accordingly.

With their own marketing agency, entrepreneurs can create more opportunities for people and create different streams of revenue with their clients. The agency itself is an asset as it continues to build a reputation and credibility over time.

It will take a long time and a lot of work before a marketing agency can fully take off, but to the entrepreneur behind it, this just signifies the start of better days ahead as long as they keep their head in the game.