Bill Gates

Bill Gates' money manager allegedly made sexual and racist comments about his female partners

A report found new details about a 2017 accusation against Michael Larson for sexual harassment.
Next Article
Bill Gates' money manager allegedly made sexual and racist comments about his female partners
Image credit: Getty Images vía Entrepreneur EU

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Bill and Melinda Gates' money manager cultivated a culture of fear, racism and sexual harassment with his employees, according to a report in The New York Times .

According to the investigation, former employees of the firm Cascade Investment - the company that manages the investments and assets of Bill and Mendila Gates , told the newspaper that Michael Larson rated the physical attractiveness of his companions in front of male colleagues and encouraged racial intolerance.

As reported by The Guardian , Larson showed photos of naked women to his staff and made sexist comments to his staff.

In an extensive investigation, The New York Times interviewed former Cascade employees who accused Larson of "making sexually inappropriate and specifically racist comments against a black employee."

The report adds that a source accused Larson of being a bully . "He intimidated others. When an employee said she was leaving Cascade, Mr. Larson retaliated by trying to hurt the stock price of the company he planned to join."

A spokesperson for Cascade told the NYT that “during his tenure, Mr. Larson has directed more than 380 people, and there have been fewer than five complaints related to him in total ... Any complaints were investigated and treated seriously and scrutinized. complete, and none merited Mr. Larson's dismissal. "

This report comes as various investigations arise around Bill Gates after the announcement of his divorce from his still wife Melinda.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bill Gates

Bill and Melinda Gates sold their shares in Apple and Twitter before announcing their divorce

Bill Gates

Bill Gates Explains Why He's the Largest Farmland Owner in America

Bill Gates

Bill Gates and 'Iron Man' Team Up to Fund This Energy Startup