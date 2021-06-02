Marketing movil

How to grow your business from your cell phone

Mexico is already a digital country: more than 70% of the population has access to the internet and 81% of the people have a cell phone.
Next Article
How to grow your business from your cell phone
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Free Book Preview: Brand Renegades

Discover how two entrepreneurs used unconventional business strategies to turn their startup into a multimillion-dollar company.
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The digitization of commerce is a trend that is here to stay and thanks to the tools of the fintech sector it is increasingly easier for SMEs to participate in electronic commerce .

Although it is true that there are still challenges regarding the adoption of digital and financial tools in Mexico, it is also important that we demystify digitization. Mexico is already a digital country: more than 70% of the population has access to the internet and 81% of the people have a cell phone.

From a cell phone you can perform many of the activities necessary for your business to grow. For example, through the payment links , your customers can pay for their products and services in a matter of minutes, from WhatsApp or any messaging application, without having to enter a web page.

When the client receives the link, they click and three payment options are displayed: cash, card or bank transfer. Once the payment is made, you receive a confirmation in real time.

The use of payment links and a smartphone as a business tool has several advantages:

  1. Eliminate payment friction: By receiving payment options by text message, your customer does not have to worry about additional steps to complete the purchase. The process to pay is simple and safe, motivating customers to complete their purchase without the products being left in a cart. This also has the advantage of promoting a better experience for your consumers.
  2. It is close: By being in contact with your customers through channels such as WhatsApp, you can stay present and follow up on their needs. This is especially important in the new normal, which calls for creative ways to connect with people and when consumers are exposed to a large number of products online.
  3. It is hybrid and contactless: Payment links can be used even in physical shopping spaces - to avoid contact between people - promoting the necessary health and hygiene guidelines during the new normal. At the same time, if your customer chooses to pay in cash, they can complete an online purchase in person. By offering more payment times, you can also increase your sales.

The digitization and implementation of solutions such as online payments should not be complicated for Mexican businesses. In fact, the tools for a business to grow are already in our hands and all businesses can take advantage of them.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Social Media Books
Through 5/27/21, save on our collection of recommended social media books, including:
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising
  • And more
Save 60% Today
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Side Hustle

15 Side Hustles You Can Start Right Now -- Little-to-No Money or Special Skills Required

Bill Gates

A Project Supported by Bill Gates Is Set to Temporarily Dim the Sun

Growth Strategies

How Entrepreneurs Can Overcome Confirmation Bias