Amazon Prime Day already has a date for Mexico and the US: June 27 and 28

June 2, 2021

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

It's finally known: Amazon's annual Prime Day ecommerce event will be held on June 21 and 22 , to kick off the summer with two days of offers and savings.

This Prime Day will have more than 2 million promotions in all categories, including fashion, beauty, electronics, home and more. It will also include exclusive never-before-seen entertainment benefits on Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, etc.

Prime Day will begin on June 21 at midnight and will run until June 22; will be available in the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, the Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria and Australia.

If you are not a Prime member, you can start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/prime , and participate in Prime Day 2021.

Small business support

Amazon Prime members will be able to support small businesses (SMBs) during Prime Day with thousands of offers from small and medium-sized businesses on Amazon.com . You can find small businesses in some of the stores in Amazon Mexico such as: Mexican Brands , Shark Tank Mexico, Made by Hand , Made in Mexico and Colectivo .

Amazon will invest more than $ 100 million globally to drive the success of small businesses that sell in its store, including promotional activities to encourage customers to shop with them.

How you can buy on Prime Day