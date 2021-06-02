Amazon Prime Day already has a date for Mexico and the US: June 27 and 28
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
It's finally known: Amazon's annual Prime Day ecommerce event will be held on June 21 and 22 , to kick off the summer with two days of offers and savings.
This Prime Day will have more than 2 million promotions in all categories, including fashion, beauty, electronics, home and more. It will also include exclusive never-before-seen entertainment benefits on Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, etc.
Prime Day will begin on June 21 at midnight and will run until June 22; will be available in the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, the Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria and Australia.
If you are not a Prime member, you can start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/prime , and participate in Prime Day 2021.
Image: Depositphotos.com
Small business support
Amazon Prime members will be able to support small businesses (SMBs) during Prime Day with thousands of offers from small and medium-sized businesses on Amazon.com . You can find small businesses in some of the stores in Amazon Mexico such as: Mexican Brands , Shark Tank Mexico, Made by Hand , Made in Mexico and Colectivo .
Amazon will invest more than $ 100 million globally to drive the success of small businesses that sell in its store, including promotional activities to encourage customers to shop with them.
How you can buy on Prime Day
- Amazon Prime with Amazon gift cards: The Amazon Prime membership is now available to everyone in Mexico. Customers can now pay for Amazon Prime with cash with Amazon gift cards and enjoy free and fast shipping on millions of eligible products, unlimited access to the Prime Video streaming service, 2 million ad-free songs with Amazon Music, and more. Amazon gift cards can be purchased at thousands of participating stores such as OXXO, 7-Eleven, Circle K, Chedraui, among many others.
- Bank Cards and Amazon Rechargeable: At Amazon, customers can pay with credit or debit cards, as well as Amazon Rechargeable which can be ordered online and used instantly. In addition, with Amazon Rechargeable, customers get 100 pesos off their first purchase equal to or greater than 500 pesos on products sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico.
- Amazon Cash: With Amazon Cash, customers can shop safely without the need for a credit or debit card. The customer must go to a participating establishment and request an Amazon Cash recharge, use the product's barcode or phone number as a reference, deposit an amount between 100 and 5,000 pesos in cash in their account to instantly buy millions of products on Amazon.com.
- Amazon Coupons: Discover more ways to save with Amazon coupons. Find discounts on everyday essentials, electronics, clothing and more. Simply add the coupon and the discount will be applied at checkout. Explore the most popular coupons at amazon.com/coupons.