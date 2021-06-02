Pokémon

Saving his dog cost him his collection of Pokémon cards, but the company made up for the sacrifice

The Pokémon Company saw little Bryson Killean's love for his furry friend.
Next Article
Saving his dog cost him his collection of Pokémon cards, but the company made up for the sacrifice
Image credit: GoFundMe vía Twitter
Bryson Killean de 8 años

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
A few weeks ago, an eight-year-old boy named Bryson Killean had to make the decision to put his Pokémon cards up for sale in order to pay for medical treatment for his dog Bruce who suffered from canine parvovirus. However, the company that owns these animated figures made up for their good deed with an unusual gift.

Bryson, seeing that his pet was the victim of a life-threatening intestinal virus, set up a table in his front yard so he could sell his collection and raise at least $ 700. Her mother, on the other hand, organized a donation drive on GoFundMe . The campaign was so successful in the media that they raised more than $ 5,000 to put Bruce out of harm's way.

Bryson's good intentions reached the ears of The Pokémon Company International , so they decided to send him from their headquarters in Bellevue, Washington, a rare and hard-to-find card game. Inside the gift was a note stating the following: “Hi Bryson, we were very inspired by your story about the sale of your cards for the recovery of your dog. Here are some that will help you replace the ones you had to sell. "

At the moment, Bruce the puppy is in better condition and continues on his way to continually improve, according to a WSLS 10 NEWS report accompanied by images where we can see how I opened his new gift. They informed that all the donated money that was not used for their treatment, will be destined to other sick pets in the community to which they belong.

Canine parvovirus can affect dog puppies from four weeks of age to healthy adult dogs, cats are no exception, as it is a highly contagious virus. It mainly affects the digestive and cardiovascular system, so it is essential that you go immediately to the family veterinarian so that it is diagnosed and treated in time.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Pokémon

Pokémon Go Fest Was a Disaster

Pokémon

3 Amazing Effects of Pokémon Go, Which Is Now a Year Old

Pokémon

What Pokémon Go Can Teach You About Creating Buzz