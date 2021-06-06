Take the First Step Toward an MBA with This GRE and GMAT Prep Bundle

June 6, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You don't need an MBA to succeed in business. Many entrepreneurs had a great idea and just went with it, traditional channels be damned. But as you reach a certain level of success with your business or career, you may feel like an MBA can be the next push over the hump. After all, this year's MBA class will make nearly 12 percent more than last year's, and there's greater demand for . Whether you're looking to improve your resume for potential investors or you'd just like to diversify your skill-set, getting an MBA can be a boost for you and your business.

The first step? Passing the GRE or GMAT. The GRE & GMAT Mathematics Exam Prep Bundle will help prepare you for both.

This four-course bundle is primarily focused on the mathematics component of the GRE and GMAT: the biggest thing we tend to forget the further we get from our high school math classes. MBA recipient, Jackson Kailath (4.6/5 instructor rating), will help you build the math fundamentals you need to pass both the GRE and GMAT on your first try, with 33 hours of intensive math instruction. Beyond that, Kailath will also set you up for success with GRE- and GMAT-specific prep courses.

In these courses, you'll learn about the psychology of the tests and learn how to build interlinkages between various topics and question types in your mind. For the GMAT, you'll get 575 solved problem-solving and data sufficiency questions with in-depth coverage of GMAT inequalities, absolute value, percentages, and more. For the GRE, you'll get the same for more than 530 questions. Each course will set you up for success.

Pass the GMAT or GRE and get on your way to earning an MBA. Right now, The GRE & GMAT Mathematics Exam Prep Bundle is just $19.99.

Prices subject to change.