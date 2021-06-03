Coronavirus

Scientists warn 'synaptic tsunami' in COVID-19 patients

The disease may be related to mental disorders that appear weeks after your illness.
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

More than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic began, we continue to learn about this disease and it is that recently many patients reported continuing to feel discomfort such as fatigue, shortness of breath and even anxiety after months of having suffered it.

And yes, indeed, scientists have conducted studies and discovered that SARS-CoV-2 is related to some mental illnesses not only because of its effect or through the central nervous system but also because of what social isolation meant for people .

According to the psychiatrist Roberto Amón, a researcher at the Universidad de los Andes in Chile, the disease represents a “synaptic tsunami for the brain and the mind”, he also highlighted that there is increasing evidence that the virus has consequences on the mental and physical health after 12 weeks of suffering. Among the disorders related to this tsunami are bipolar disorder, delusions, paranoia, psychosis and even schizophrenia.

These complications increase with the age of the patient and people with previous neurological pathologies, in the same way, it is related to the severity of the disease in the patients, as explained by Ricardo Allegri, researcher at Conicet and head of cognitive neurology at the Fundación para la Lucha Against Childhood Neurological Diseases (Fleni) in Buenos Aires.

These statements were made by scientists in an online meeting called "COVID-19 and its long-term effects on the brain: reviewing new data." It was organized by Upjohn which is part of Pfizer.

It is important to remember that The Lancet had already told us about this in a study investigating the consequences of COVID-19 six months after patients were discharged from a hospital.

In it, the conclusion was: “At 6 months after acute infection, COVID-19 survivors were primarily concerned with muscle fatigue or weakness, sleeping difficulties, and anxiety or depression. Patients who were more severely ill during their hospital stay had more severely impaired pulmonary diffusion capabilities and abnormal chest imaging manifestations, and are the main target population for long-term recovery intervention.

